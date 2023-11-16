“Kanye West’s Yeezy HQ Abandoned, Graffitied Amidst Musical Comeback “

Kanye West’s Yeezy headquarters, once a symbol of fashion ambition, now stands abandoned and graffitied, marking the rapper’s pivot back to his musical roots. The rented West Hollywood space has become a visual nuisance for neighbors, adorned with tags from vandals. Kanye, the 46-year-old trendsetter, has traded globetrotting for months, from Italy to Saudi Arabia, signaling a departure from his fashion resurgence.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Known for abrupt shifts, Kanye’s 2024 presidential aspirations have also been left by the wayside. The Yeezy HQ, a 7,400-square-foot showroom in Los Angeles, sits incomplete, with homeless tents outside and graffiti marring its facade. Initially a versatile venue for secret fashion events and Sunday Service performances, it now reflects a muted endeavor to relaunch the Yeezy brand with American Apparel founder Dov Charney.

As construction stalls, Kanye’s prolonged absence leaves the showroom underutilized. Despite the deserted appearance, sources reveal it is still rented, hosting sporadic use by Yeezy employees. The rapper, crafting his next album in Saudi Arabia alongside Ty Dolla $ign, seems unfazed by the dormant state of his HQ, while the inside remains filled with unfinished structures and debris.

The Yeezy narrative extends beyond the physical space, echoing a business empire’s decline triggered by Kanye’s controversies, anti-Semitic remarks, and Adidas terminating their partnership. The New York Times delves into the complex dynamics in an expose, uncovering disturbing incidents like Kanye allegedly drawing a swastika on a shoe during a meeting. His uncharacteristic silence on social media adds intrigue to his upcoming album, with fans anticipating its release amid uncertainties surrounding Kanye’s personal life.