“Jada Threatens Legal Action Over Scandalous Sex Allegations with Will Smith and Duane Martin!”

By: Emman Tochi

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, Jada Pinkett Smith is throwing down the gauntlet, vowing legal action against the man behind scandalous sex allegations involving her husband, Will Smith, and actor Duane Martin.

The Red Table Talk host slammed the rumors as “ridiculous and nonsense,” declaring their intent to take on Brother Bilaal, the source of the sensational claims.

Jada, in an exclusive interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, asserted, “It’s one thing to have an opinion, but making up salacious, malicious stories is another.” TMZ caught up with Jada, post-iHeartRadio studio exit, where she bluntly stated, “We suin’.”

Will Smith vehemently denied the alleged gay relationship with Martin, debunking the shocking assertions made by Bilaal, who identified himself as the Fresh Prince star’s ex-personal assistant.

Bilaal claimed to have stumbled upon an intimate encounter between Smith and Martin, an incident Smith’s spokesperson labeled as “completely fabricated and unequivocally false.” Meanwhile, Martin seems to be taking a silent stance, with sources close to him indicating no intention to address the scandal.

These explosive allegations come on the heels of Jada’s revelation last month that she and Will had been living a secret separation for seven years.

Speaking to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb, Jada disclosed that their marriage had effectively ended in 2016, citing exhaustion and a lingering fantasy of unmet expectations.

The 52-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Smith in 1997, emphasized their commitment to figuring out the future of their relationship, stating, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

As the drama unfolds, the couple, parents to Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, remains steadfast in their pursuit of a redefined love story.

