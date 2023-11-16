Menu
“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as Omah Lay, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The Afrobeat Singer leaves fans worrying about him, with a cryptic note on social media.

The singer headed to his micro blogging app, X formerly called Twitter, to share his worries to his fans.

Following the recent demise of rapper, Oladips, whose death was confirmed in the dawn of today, Omah Lay felt the desire to calm his fans of his longevity.

The singer has assured fans not to worry about him, as he promised to live longer in the world.

He wrote:

“ I am not gonna die I promise”. (www.naija247news.com).

President Tinubu Is Godsent – Oluwo Of Iwo Affirmed As He Urges Nigerians To Be Patient
