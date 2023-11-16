“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

November 16, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as Omah Lay, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The Afrobeat Singer leaves fans worrying about him, with a cryptic note on social media.

The singer headed to his micro blogging app, X formerly called Twitter, to share his worries to his fans.

Following the recent demise of rapper, Oladips, whose death was confirmed in the dawn of today, Omah Lay felt the desire to calm his fans of his longevity.

The singer has assured fans not to worry about him, as he promised to live longer in the world.

He wrote:

“ I am not gonna die I promise”. (www.naija247news.com).