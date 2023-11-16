Menu
Guinness World Record Holder Takes Rope Walk Across Lagos Bridge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Estonian slackliner and Guinness World Records holder Jaan Roose, on Thursday walked on a rope from Sterling Towers to Onome rig, Marina, Lagos State.

The 31-year-old, known for possessing nerves of steel, is a three-time world champion, a holder of numerous world records and the first athlete to execute a double backflip on a slackline.

Slacklining is a sport that entails walking on a rope, suspended above the ground, it is often used for balance training, recreation and moving meditation. It is not common in Nigeria.

Currently gracing the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Mr Roose is taking his gravity-defying talents to new heights. Suspended on a rope, he navigates train tracks and bridges, turning Lagos State into his own awe-inspiring playground.

Known for holding multiple Guinness World Records and being a three-time world champion, Roose is set to perform a stunt in collaboration with the popular energy drink company, Red Bull.

A video making the rounds on social media captured a selfie while on the rope at various heights without any assistance.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor of Lagos State, Jubril Gawat shared a video of his trials on the X platform.

“WALKING IN THE SKY 🔥🔥

Red Bull is trying to get the Perfect Lagos Selfie with Jaan Roose from Sterling Towers, Marina Lagos to the Onome Rig.

Jaan Roose is an Estonian slack liner and Guinness World Record holder.

Slack Lining is a sport that can be a balance training, recreation and a moving meditation.

This project is to showcase the beauty of Lagos State and the Red Bull team is working together with Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission.

He is still warming up tho 🔥🔥Stay Tuned for the Perfect Lagos Selfie,” Jubril wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
