“Ghana Targets Debt Restructuring Talks, Eyes Resolution by Year-End – Finance Minister”

Accra, November 15 (Reuters) – Ghana is advancing in discussions to restructure its external debt and aims to reach a resolution by the end of this year, according to the country’s finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. Delivering a budget speech, Ofori-Atta noted that the economy is rebounding, surpassing the targeted deficit in the first eight months of 2023. The West African nation sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year to navigate its most severe economic crisis in decades.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ofori-Atta outlined the objective of reaching an agreement in principle on restructuring parameters with Ghana’s official bilateral creditors in the upcoming week, intending to formalize the understanding in a memorandum of understanding. Regarding Eurobond restructuring negotiations, Ghana has received “illustrative proposals” from two bondholder groups, and Ofori-Atta stated that they are reviewing these proposals with an expectation to converge towards a solution in compliance with the comparability of treatment principle.

Ghana reported an overall budget deficit of 3.0% of gross domestic product (GDP) for January-August, surpassing the targeted deficit of 4.6% of GDP. Ofori-Atta highlighted that real GDP growth averaged 3.2% in the first half of this year, an improvement from the 2.9% growth in the same period in 2022.

The country aims for a GDP growth rate of at least 2.8% next year, targeting an inflation rate of 15% by the end of December 2024, down from over 35% in October this year (GHCPIY=ECI), and aspiring to achieve a primary budget surplus of 0.5% of GDP in the next year, as per budget highlights.

The IMF greenlit a three-year, $3 billion program for Ghana in May, with an immediate disbursement of $600 million. The remaining funds are contingent on Ghana fulfilling commitments to restructure both its domestic and external debts, implement spending cuts, and enact other fiscal adjustments.