Ecobank and African Guarantee Fund Sign Transformative USD 200 Million Risk Sharing Agreement

Ecobank and the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) have sealed a transformative USD 200 million risk-sharing agreement, marking the third renewal of their partnership. The largest guarantee facility in sub-Saharan Africa, this groundbreaking collaboration aims to catalyze economic growth and support entrepreneurship, particularly benefiting women-owned SMEs across Ecobank’s extensive African network.

This renewed partnership, spanning 27 countries, enhances Ecobank’s lending capacity to SMEs, with AGF playing a crucial role in mitigating credit risk. The agreement incorporates favorable lending terms for gender financing and green transactions, fast-tracking more women-led and environmentally conscious initiatives. Notably, the collaboration aligns with broader financial inclusion objectives, facilitating access to financial resources for businesses in underserved areas.

Key highlights include a 75% guarantee cover for Gender Financing and Green Transactions, increased lending capacity, risk mitigation for SMEs, and significant contributions to economic activity, job creation, and sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa.

Jeremy Awori, Ecobank Group CEO, emphasizes the commitment to supporting SMEs with affordable financing, aiming to eliminate restrictive collateral requirements, especially for women-focused businesses. Jules Ngankam, CEO of the African Guarantee Fund Group, recognizes the transformative impact on the SME landscape, projecting close to $1 billion in financing for SMEs.

This USD 200 million risk-sharing agreement, positioned as a landmark initiative, showcases collaborative efforts fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship across countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and others within the partnership.