Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Ecobank and African Guarantee Fund Sign Transformative USD 200 Million Risk Sharing Agreement

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ecobank and the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) have sealed a transformative USD 200 million risk-sharing agreement, marking the third renewal of their partnership. The largest guarantee facility in sub-Saharan Africa, this groundbreaking collaboration aims to catalyze economic growth and support entrepreneurship, particularly benefiting women-owned SMEs across Ecobank’s extensive African network.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This renewed partnership, spanning 27 countries, enhances Ecobank’s lending capacity to SMEs, with AGF playing a crucial role in mitigating credit risk. The agreement incorporates favorable lending terms for gender financing and green transactions, fast-tracking more women-led and environmentally conscious initiatives. Notably, the collaboration aligns with broader financial inclusion objectives, facilitating access to financial resources for businesses in underserved areas.

Key highlights include a 75% guarantee cover for Gender Financing and Green Transactions, increased lending capacity, risk mitigation for SMEs, and significant contributions to economic activity, job creation, and sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa.

Jeremy Awori, Ecobank Group CEO, emphasizes the commitment to supporting SMEs with affordable financing, aiming to eliminate restrictive collateral requirements, especially for women-focused businesses. Jules Ngankam, CEO of the African Guarantee Fund Group, recognizes the transformative impact on the SME landscape, projecting close to $1 billion in financing for SMEs.

This USD 200 million risk-sharing agreement, positioned as a landmark initiative, showcases collaborative efforts fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship across countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and others within the partnership.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria and Eni Negotiates Next Steps After Tinubu Admin drops $1.1 Billion Claims”
Next article
Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have kidnapped the District...

Nigeria and Eni Negotiates Next Steps After Tinubu Admin drops $1.1 Billion Claims”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria is retracting its $1.1 billion civil claims against...

Abductors kill pastor after payment of N1m ransom in Kogi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. David Musa, a pastor with the...

Lecturer Collapses, Dies In Office

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna

Security News 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have kidnapped the District...

Nigeria and Eni Negotiates Next Steps After Tinubu Admin drops $1.1 Billion Claims”

Analysis 0
Nigeria is retracting its $1.1 billion civil claims against...

Abductors kill pastor after payment of N1m ransom in Kogi

Security News 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. David Musa, a pastor with the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com