Court remands butcher over alleged theft

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is being tried for alleged mischief and theft.

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old butcher, Bashar Adam, at a correctional centre for alleged theft.

The NSCDC’s prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Badamasi Ibrahim, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on Oct.16.

Audu alleged that the defendant vandalised the complainant’s truck parked at Magajiya street and also allegedly removed six square irons as well as the truck’s wiring.

Audu alleged that members of a vigilante group apprehended the defendant and handed him over to the Civil Defence Corps personnel.