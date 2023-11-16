Menu
Law and Order

Court remands butcher over alleged theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 16, 2023
A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old butcher, Bashar Adam, at a correctional centre for alleged theft.
The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is being tried for alleged mischief and theft.
The NSCDC’s prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Badamasi Ibrahim, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on Oct.16.
Audu alleged that the defendant vandalised the complainant’s truck parked  at Magajiya street and also allegedly removed six square irons as well as the truck’s wiring.
Audu alleged that members of a vigilante group apprehended the defendant and handed him over to the Civil Defence Corps personnel.
He told the court that the offence contravened the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre.
Bawa adjourned the matter until Nov. 21 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)
Kevin Hart Set to Receive Prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Driver jailed 6 months for stealing motorcycle
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

