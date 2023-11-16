Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have kidnapped the District Head of Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Steven Ibrahim.

A local JTF senior member who confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, said the district head was abducted alongside two other persons.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, November 12, around 7pm while the victims were walking out of a reservation centre located behind Bethel Baptist School along Kaduna- Kujama highway.

According to him, the district head was in company of two others when the gunmen came on motorcycle and picked him at gunpoint.

“The place where the incident happened was behind the Bethel Baptist School and the incident happened around 7pm on Sunday. People around the Anguwar Ayaba community said they saw them being conveyed on their (bandits) motorcycles into the bush,” he said.

Also confirming the incident to the publication on Wednesday, the Ardon Ardodi of Chikun Local Government, Ibrahim Saleh described the incident as unfortunate.

“It’s true our district head was abducted. Very unfortunate and may God bring an end to such incidents,” he simply said.

In a related development, two mobile policemen sustained gunshot wounds as suspected bandits attacked Kakangi Community in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the bandits stormed the outskirts of the community, attempting to set ablaze the Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicle belonging to the mobile policemen in the area.

The security forces successfully moved the vehicle from the area despite the bandits shooting at the tyes.

Ishaq Kasai, Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, confirmed the incident, stating that the driver of the vehicle and another person were hit with bullets in their hands.

The bandits blocked several farmers returning from their farms, demanding money before allowing them to go home.

“The two injured mobile men are receiving treatment at Birnin Gwari Hospital. We are calling for additional security personnel at Kakangi ward in western Birnin Gwari and other parts of the LGA close to the bandits’ camps,” Kasai urged.

In another development, bandits invaded Laying Mahuta in Tabanni village, abducting three people. The incident occurred on Monday night when the bandits broke into the victims’ rooms, whisking them away to an unknown destination.

The abducted individuals are Musa Lawal, Ibrahim Sha'i, and Murtala Usman, and their family members have not yet been contacted by the abductors.