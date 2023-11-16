Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi Should Form Solid Opposition – Bode George

Nov 16,2023.

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on three opposition presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to come together in order to form a strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with Naija247News in a telephone conversation on Wednesday on the issues surrounding the recent off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states, the PDP chieftain said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party needed to come together and form a stronger force as an opposition against President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We, as the opposition, must go back and recognize ourselves. Let us get back to the constitution of the party, everybody should bury the hatchet and tell ourselves the truth about power and reconfigure the party. Where was Atiku from? PDP. What about

It’s time to come back and let us revisit the constitution as written by the founding fathers. We deviated from it and became a divided house. And a divided house will always be a defeated house. We should forget about personal ambition and let us be the base. What did we do that was not right on all sides? Let’s restart the way it started and reorganize and avoid these mistakes in the future.

“Before we went to the 2023 general elections, we had some problems. Some of us explained, cajoled, and tried to convince but it didn’t work. Now, if you look at the figures of the election results, if those three were all in the same party, which party would be in the villa by now?

So let us now decide. And we will decide by the grace of the Almighty God. We will sit together and remove the differences and sort things out so we can be one and get back to where we were. So that we will be able to give a solid opposition.”(www.naija247news.com)