Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi Should Form Solid Opposition – Bode George

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on three opposition presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to come together in order to form a strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with Naija247News in a telephone  conversation on Wednesday on the issues surrounding the recent off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states, the PDP chieftain said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party needed to come together and form a stronger force as an opposition against President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We, as the opposition, must go back and recognize ourselves. Let us get back to the constitution of the party, everybody should bury the hatchet and tell ourselves the truth about power and reconfigure the party. Where was Atiku from? PDP. What about

It’s time to come back and let us revisit the constitution as written by the founding fathers. We deviated from it and became a divided house. And a divided house will always be a defeated house. We should forget about personal ambition and let us be the base. What did we do that was not right on all sides? Let’s restart the way it started and reorganize and avoid these mistakes in the future.

“Before we went to the 2023 general elections, we had some problems. Some of us explained, cajoled, and tried to convince but it didn’t work. Now, if you look at the figures of the election results, if those three were all in the same party, which party would be in the villa by now?

So let us now decide. And we will decide by the grace of the Almighty God. We will sit together and remove the differences and sort things out so we can be one and get back to where we were. So that we will be able to give a solid opposition.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Air Peace faults Saudi Arabia, says visas were verified
Next article
Benue Gov Alia Booed, Stoned By Angry Youth In Makurdi
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. Chelsea have reportedly 'made Victor Osimhen a priority...

“I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb – Actress Etinosa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has disclosed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Health news 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Banking institutions 0
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

FootBall 0
Nov 16,2023. Chelsea have reportedly 'made Victor Osimhen a priority...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com