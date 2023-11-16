Menu
Anthony Joshua and Wilder Set for Dual Comeback in Saudi Arabia Showdown

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are poised to make their comebacks on the same night in a star-studded event scheduled for December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The stacked card includes Joshua facing Otto Wallin and Wilder taking on former champion Joseph Parker. Should both emerge victorious, a potential clash between Joshua and Wilder looms in 2024.

The undercard features WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defending his title against Lyndon Arthur, while Ellis Zorro challenges WBC cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. British heavyweight Daniel Dubois squares off against Jarrell Miller.

The event was initially intended to feature Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk, but Fury’s recent bout with Francis Ngannou led to a change in plans. The organizers, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, have curated one of the most robust boxing cards in history.

Joshua and Wilder, both on the comeback trail since losing their titles to Usyk and Fury, express their determination for a return to the top. With 100 wins between them, they aim to reestablish their dominance in the heavyweight division.

The inclusion of Dmitry Bivol, Ellis Zorro, and Daniel Dubois adds further excitement, creating an unprecedented mix of talent and competition. The clash between Dubois and Miller promises to be a heavyweight spectacle.

While the event marks another high-profile sports endeavor hosted by Saudi Arabia, the country’s increasing involvement in global sports has faced scrutiny due to human rights concerns. Nevertheless, the allure of hosting elite events, including boxing matches, remains a focal point for Saudi Arabia’s global sports ambitions.

The matchup between Joshua and Wilder, two of the sport’s biggest names, on the same card sets the stage for a potentially historic night in Riyadh. A news conference in London featuring all fighters adds anticipation, with the possibility of fireworks between rival promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

As Saudi Arabia continues to be in the spotlight for hosting major sporting events, including an anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in February, questions persist about the country’s sports-related reputation, with financial motivations seemingly taking precedence.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

