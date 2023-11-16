Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Alleged Plans To Dissolve Excos Unsettle Oyo APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has refuted reports that the executive council was about to be dissolved, describing the reports as false information intended to sow discord within the party.

The reports, which were trending across social media on Tuesday, indicated that plans were underway to replace the current leadership of the Oyo APC with a caretaker committee, which would be set up to comprise a chairman and secretary from neighbouring states, while its membership would be populated by those who left the APC for the Accord Party about 18 months ago.

But reacting, APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, on Wednesday appealed to party faithful and supporters who got agitated by the reports to disregard them as they were aimed at causing unnecessary panic among the teeming genuine party members.

To set the record straight, the latest futile effort was designed to whittle down the effects of the disappointment with which the unscrupulous group met last Thursday at the court, where a case instituted before a Federal High Court in Ibadan with a view to getting a verdict to dissolve Oyo APC executive committees was struck out for lack of merit.

“Those behind the nebulous litigation had assured their supporters of a favourable result, which they wanted to use to launch themselves as owners of the party, but they met a brick wall since God does not support hypocrisy,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Pregnancy Crippled Me” – Nigerian Woman Narrates
Next article
PDP Appoints Koshoedo As Secretary, Asks Anyanwu, Okoye To Stand Down
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. Chelsea have reportedly 'made Victor Osimhen a priority...

“I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb – Actress Etinosa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has disclosed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Health news 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Banking institutions 0
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

FootBall 0
Nov 16,2023. Chelsea have reportedly 'made Victor Osimhen a priority...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com