Alleged Plans To Dissolve Excos Unsettle Oyo APC

Nov 16,2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has refuted reports that the executive council was about to be dissolved, describing the reports as false information intended to sow discord within the party.

The reports, which were trending across social media on Tuesday, indicated that plans were underway to replace the current leadership of the Oyo APC with a caretaker committee, which would be set up to comprise a chairman and secretary from neighbouring states, while its membership would be populated by those who left the APC for the Accord Party about 18 months ago.

But reacting, APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, on Wednesday appealed to party faithful and supporters who got agitated by the reports to disregard them as they were aimed at causing unnecessary panic among the teeming genuine party members.

To set the record straight, the latest futile effort was designed to whittle down the effects of the disappointment with which the unscrupulous group met last Thursday at the court, where a case instituted before a Federal High Court in Ibadan with a view to getting a verdict to dissolve Oyo APC executive committees was struck out for lack of merit.

“Those behind the nebulous litigation had assured their supporters of a favourable result, which they wanted to use to launch themselves as owners of the party, but they met a brick wall since God does not support hypocrisy,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)