Abductors kill pastor after payment of N1m ransom in Kogi

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

David Musa, a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has been killed by his abductors after payment of N1,000,000 ransom in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the cleric was abducted from his farm on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Obajana, Lokoja Local Government Area of the state.

A member of the church identified as Mary said the pastor was killed shortly after the ransom was delivered on Tuesday night, November 14.

“The pastor went to his farm that ugly day. So, his wife was waiting for him to return home, but she didn’t see her husband. When night fell, the wife raised an alarm, and the church people, including residents of the community, went to his farm to search for him,” she explained.

“It was then that they discovered that the pastor had been kidnapped. The abductors got in touch with the family, demanding N20,000,000. Since the church and the family could not raise such an amount of money, they pleaded with the kidnappers, and they reduced the ransom to N1,000,000.

“The kidnappers insisted that, when they are bringing the money, they should come along with recharge cards, chicken, and many alcoholic drinks for their consumption. Two of the church members were sent to deliver the money and the items requested by the kidnappers.

“When they went to the kidnappers’ den, they saw our pastor alive. They now instructed our pastor and the two other church members who brought the money to start going home.

“Unfortunately, they later called the pastor to come back, and he did as instructed because he knew that there was no way he could run from their place since his abductors were holding sophisticated weapons.

“When he was coming back to them, they immediately shot at him, and he died. That was how they later brought his lifeless body back to Obajana. This incident has thrown the entire church and the community into mourning.”

A message posted on social media platform of the church on Wednesday morning reads: “It is with a heavy heart, but in total submission to the will of God, that I write to inform you that the abductors of our brother, Pastor Musa David, have killed him after collecting a ransom of one million naira last night. Let our prayers be with the family, the church, and the DCC in this trying moment.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP William Ayah, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, November 16, said those behind the killing will be arrested and prosecuted.

The PPRO added that the command has begun an investigation into the incident. (www.naija247news.com).