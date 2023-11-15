Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest handmade wig.

Guinness World Record made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.”

It said Helen, who achieved the new feat, spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig, measuring 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in).

According to Helen, she has been working as a professional wigmaker for eight years, producing 50 to 300 wigs per week.

She added that she trains hundreds of students and has made thousands of wigs.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Be Grateful To Us For Our Patience, Your Policies Are Displacing Nigerians’ -NLC To Presidency

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, reacted...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Nigeria Police Force 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com