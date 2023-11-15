Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest handmade wig.

Guinness World Record made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.”

It said Helen, who achieved the new feat, spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig, measuring 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in).

According to Helen, she has been working as a professional wigmaker for eight years, producing 50 to 300 wigs per week.

She added that she trains hundreds of students and has made thousands of wigs.(www.naija247news.com).