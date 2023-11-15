Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

We have arrested attackers of NLC President Joe Ajaero – NSA

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has said that some persons have been arrested over the assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on November 1, 2023.

Ajaero was in the state to join the state civil servants to protest their unpaid salaries when he was assaulted. The NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, on Tuesday November 14, declared a nationwide strike demanding the arrest of the suspected thugs and their sponsors.

In a statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari U Mijinyawa, Ribadu urged the organized labour to call off the ongoing nationwide strike. He confirmed that some arrearrests have been made regarding the brutalization of the NLC president, pledging that the outcome of the investigation would be made known to the general public.The statement reads partly

“The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests. The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

The Federal Government will never condone such an act. As a fallout of the incident, relevant authorities were directed to conduct thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits.

Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pastor Flogs Student For Coming Late To Sunday Church Service
Next article
Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177...

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned...

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Sexual Offences and...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

Diplomacy 0
The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177...

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Fin-tech 0
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

Law and Order 0
Nov 15,2023. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com