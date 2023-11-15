Unilorin to partner organisation on brain, pain research

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, (SAN), has expressed the commitment of the institution to advance scientific knowledge and make significant contributions to the field of neuroscience and pain research.

Egbewole made the commitment on Tuesday in Ilorin when receiving a delegation from the International Brain Research School Organisation (IBRO School), who visited the institution to solicit for its partnership.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Suleiman Ambali, commended IBRO for choosing the University of Ilorin to host the training workshop on brain and pain research.

“The university is committed to supporting research in all areas, and pain research is a particularly important area, given the high prevalence of pain,” he said.

The vice chancellor commended IBRO School and underscored the university’s eagerness to collaborate on initiatives that promote scientific knowledge and research.

Egbewole highlighted the institution’s dedication to fostering an environment of research and innovation and welcomed opportunities for joint projects and knowledge sharing.

He also expressed his hope that the partnership between the University of Ilorin and IBRO would lead to new discoveries in pain research and improved pain management for Nigerians.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation from IBRO, Prof. Bamidele Owoyele, told the Vice chancellor that the team was in the university of Ilorin campus to conduct a training workshop on pain research for Nigerian scientists.

He said that the International Brain Research Organisation was a global pacesetter that was passionate and committed to the growth of neuroscience in the world.

Owoyele, who is also the President of Neuroscience Society of Nigeria, acknowledged the support given to host the IBRO-ARC school on the campus of the university by the vice chancellor.

He reaffirmed the global significance of collaborative efforts in the realm of neuroscience and pain research.

He acknowledged the university’s notable contributions to scientific advancement, particularly in the field of Neuroscience.

Owoyele further expressed admiration for the institution’s commitment to excellence in education and research.(www.naija247news.com).