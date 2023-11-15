Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Unilorin to partner organisation on brain, pain research

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, (SAN), has expressed the commitment of the institution to advance scientific knowledge and make significant contributions to the field of neuroscience and pain research.

Egbewole made the commitment on Tuesday in Ilorin when receiving a delegation from the International Brain Research School Organisation (IBRO School), who visited the institution to solicit for its partnership.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Suleiman Ambali, commended IBRO for choosing the University of Ilorin to host the training workshop on brain and pain research.

“The university is committed to supporting research in all areas, and pain research is a particularly important area, given the high prevalence of pain,” he said.

The vice chancellor commended IBRO School and underscored the university’s eagerness to collaborate on initiatives that promote scientific knowledge and research.

Egbewole highlighted the institution’s dedication to fostering an environment of research and innovation and welcomed opportunities for joint projects and knowledge sharing.

He also expressed his hope that the partnership between the University of Ilorin and IBRO would lead to new discoveries in pain research and improved pain management for Nigerians.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation from IBRO, Prof. Bamidele Owoyele, told the Vice chancellor that the team was in the university of Ilorin campus to conduct a training workshop on pain research for Nigerian scientists.

He said that the International Brain Research Organisation was a global pacesetter that was passionate and committed to the growth of neuroscience in the world.

Owoyele, who is also the President of Neuroscience Society of Nigeria, acknowledged the support given to host the IBRO-ARC school on the campus of the university by the vice chancellor.

He reaffirmed the global significance of collaborative efforts in the realm of neuroscience and pain research.

He acknowledged the university’s notable contributions to scientific advancement, particularly in the field of Neuroscience.

Owoyele further expressed admiration for the institution’s commitment to excellence in education and research.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Union Bank of Nigeria to delist from NGX
Next article
Old Naira Notes To Remain Legal Tender Indefinitely – CBN
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Entertainment 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com