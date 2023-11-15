Transcorp Power Limited Appointed Member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Executive Board

Transcorp Power Limited (TPL), one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (TRANSCORP), has been appointed member of the Executive Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the 18th Session of the WAPP General Assembly, which held on November 10, 2023 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

TPL was admitted as a member of WAPP in 2019 and has since then been an active member of the body. The WAPP Executive Board is responsible for implementing the decisions of the WAPP General Assembly, the organisation’s highest decision body, composed of all the member utilities. The Executive Board, therefore, is the most empowered to ensure the realisation of WAPP mission and objectives.

Speaking on the appointment, Peter Ikenga, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited, expressed TPL’s committment to the appointment. “As a member of the WAPP Executive Board, Transcorp Power Limited is committed to our core purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa and to actively contribute to the realisation of WAPP’s mission and objectives. We believe that collaboration within the WAPP community is crucial for achieving sustainable progress in the power sector, and we are excited to play a key role in shaping the future of energy in the ECOWAS sub-region,” Ikenga said.

In May 2023, TPL became the first power company to receive its certificate of discharge from the National Council of Privatisation, reflecting the company’s sustained corporate transformation since 2013, when Transcorp acquired it under the Power Sector Transformation. The company, which recently celebrated its 10th year anniversary is a key player in the Nigerian and West African Power Sector.