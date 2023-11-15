BRICS Proposes Independence from US Internet Services to Forge Alternative

In a recent development, Dmitry Gusev, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Control Committee, has presented a proposal advocating the creation of a unified internet service for BRICS nations. The objective is to reduce the US’s technological influence, suggesting that such an independent internet service would diminish reliance on US communications. Gusev contends that establishing a dedicated internet infrastructure for BRICS countries would significantly lessen US control over the global news narrative.

The proposal, titled “A single inclusive BRICS+ cyberspace,” emphasizes the need for BRICS nations to break away from US-dominated internet services. It envisions a new satellite service that severs ties with Western influences, positioning BRICS services as an alternative to the prevailing US-dominated digital landscape.

According to the document, the envisioned BRICS internet aims to be a secure space that preserves traditional values, shielding against potential Westernization. Gusev proposes the development of “an internet where traditional values and goodness prevail,” positioning the alliance to implement this idea through shared technical, organizational, and civilizational capabilities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping echoed similar sentiments this week, emphasizing the need to control US media. He stated, “We advocate prioritizing development and building a more inclusive and prosperous cyberspace” during the World Internet Conference. The BRICS alliance, consisting of 11 countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia—is actively considering this strategic move.

In addition to challenging the dominance of the US dollar, BRICS is now looking to diminish US influence over the internet. The potential implications of such a move on various sectors in the US are discussed in more detail elsewhere.