Analysis

Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Campaign Promises Fades as Nigerians Groan over rising food inflation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

“Nigerian Inflation Escalates in October, Adding Pressure on New Central Bank Chief”

In a persistent trend, Nigerian inflation has surged for the tenth consecutive month, reaching 27.33% year on year in October, the highest in approximately 18 years, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. This places heightened pressure on Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed the role of central bank governor in September, to consider interest rate adjustments as the monetary policy committee convenes for the first time under his leadership.

Cardoso, succeeding the suspended Godwin Emefiele, aims to distance the central bank from criticized fiscal interventions that impeded effective inflation management. Expressing a commitment to a “more limited advisory role,” Cardoso aligns the central bank’s focus with supporting the government’s economic growth agenda.

The primary drivers of October’s inflation were price increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, with food inflation escalating from 30.64% in September to 31.52%. This surge has contributed to the ongoing challenge of double-digit inflation in Africa’s largest economy since 2016, eroding both incomes and savings.

Analysts, including David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, emphasize the need for decisive action from the central bank to maintain credibility and curb inflation. Following the underwhelming July monetary policy meeting, which saw a smaller-than-expected 25 basis point hike, expectations are high for more aggressive measures in the face of persistent inflationary pressures.

President Bola Tinubu, spearheading significant reforms, faces scrutiny from labor unions as some of these reforms contribute to rising price pressures in Nigeria. The economic landscape, coupled with inflation concerns, underscores the challenges confronting the central bank and policymakers in navigating the path to stability and growth.

"Nigeria-France Trade Hits €3.53 Billion Annually: Diplomatic Insights Ahead of French Week"
Godwin Okafor
https://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

