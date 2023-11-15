Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu To Attend Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on Thursday to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

A terse statement by Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that his principal, the President will arrive in Bissau on Thursday for the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

Shortly after the event, Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Thursday.

Tinubu had been away from the country attending the Saudi-Africa summit, where he wooed investors to come to Nigeria for a guaranteed return on investment.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

