“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed by Prof Zachaeus Opafunsho, to bolster the mechanism for full-scale and industrial production of Salt and Kaolin in Nigeria.

Inaugurated at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, the initiative, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and reduce foreign exchange expenditure.

Permanent Secretary Dr Mary Ogbe emphasized the urgency of the assignment, setting a deadline of November 30, 2023, for the committee to submit its report.

The committee’s tasks include assessing mineral deposits, licensing viability, exploration costs, and proposing strategies for establishing Salt and Kaolin processing plants in Nigeria.”