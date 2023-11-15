Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed by Prof Zachaeus Opafunsho, to bolster the mechanism for full-scale and industrial production of Salt and Kaolin in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Inaugurated at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, the initiative, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and reduce foreign exchange expenditure.

Permanent Secretary Dr Mary Ogbe emphasized the urgency of the assignment, setting a deadline of November 30, 2023, for the committee to submit its report.

The committee’s tasks include assessing mineral deposits, licensing viability, exploration costs, and proposing strategies for establishing Salt and Kaolin processing plants in Nigeria.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”
Next article
“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC),...

Nigerian Navy Arrests Four Stowaways Attempting to Illegally Depart to Dubai

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian Navy revealed the arrest of four stowaways...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

South East 0
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

South East 0
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”

Pension & Retirement 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com