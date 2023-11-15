“Supreme Court Rejects UK’s Rwanda Resettlement Plan, Undermining PM Sunak’s Anti-Boat Arrival Pledge.”

The UK’s attempt to resettle migrants in Rwanda has faced a geopolitical setback, as the Supreme Court deems the plan unlawful, rejecting the notion of Rwanda as a safe third country. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, despite expressing disappointment, remains committed to preventing arrivals via small boats.

The court’s decision, acknowledging the legality of processing migrants in a safe third country, prompts Sunak to emphasize the need to combat illegal migration, citing its impact on lives and taxpayer expenses.

The Rwandan government, represented by spokesperson Yolande Makolo, challenges the ruling, asserting Rwanda’s commitment to international obligations and its recognition by the UNHCR for exemplary treatment of refugees. Meanwhile, the Labour Party criticizes the failed flagship policy, labeling it unworkable and costly.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan condemns the Rwanda policy as both morally reprehensible and now confirmed as unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Scotland’s leader, Humza Yousaf, denounces the UK government’s policy as morally repugnant and demands its scrapping for a more humane system. Conservative Member of Parliament Natalie Elphicke acknowledges the effective end of the policy following the court’s decision.

Steve Smith, CEO of refugee charity Care4Calais, sees the judgment as a closure to a shameful chapter in the UK’s history, urging the government never to shirk its responsibility to offer sanctuary to those affected by global horrors.