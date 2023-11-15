Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday bounced back from Monday’s slide of 0.33% as the All Share Index grew by 0.32% to close at 70,840.72 points from the previous close of 70,612.81 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.38% to close at N38.941 trillion from the previous close of N38.795 trillion, thereby gaining N146 billion.

An aggregate of 327 million units of shares were traded in 6,533 deals, valued at 3.37 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 35 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigerian Flourmill led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth, closing at N19.80 from the previous close of N18.00.

MECURE, C & I Leasing and Living Trust Insurance also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.97% and 9.96% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Redstar Express led other price decliners as it shed 9.76% of its share price to close at N2.96 from the previous close of N3.28.

FTN Cocoa and Mutual Benefits among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.29% and 5.77% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 44.7 million units of its shares in 400 deals, valued at N82.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 36 million units of its shares in 245 deals, valued at N326.8 million.

UBA traded about 26.7 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N555 million.