Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday bounced back from Monday’s slide of 0.33% as the All Share Index grew by 0.32% to close at 70,840.72 points from the previous close of 70,612.81 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.38% to close at N38.941 trillion from the previous close of N38.795 trillion, thereby gaining N146 billion.

An aggregate of 327 million units of shares were traded in 6,533 deals, valued at 3.37 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 35 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigerian Flourmill led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth, closing at N19.80 from the previous close of N18.00.

MECURE, C & I Leasing and Living Trust Insurance also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.97% and 9.96% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Redstar Express led other price decliners as it shed 9.76% of its share price to close at N2.96 from the previous close of N3.28.

FTN Cocoa and Mutual Benefits among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.29% and 5.77% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 44.7 million units of its shares in 400 deals, valued at N82.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 36 million units of its shares in 245 deals, valued at N326.8 million.

UBA traded about 26.7 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N555 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician
Next article
Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Be Grateful To Us For Our Patience, Your Policies Are Displacing Nigerians’ -NLC To Presidency

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, reacted...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Entertainment 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Nigeria Police Force 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com