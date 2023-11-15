“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177 Nigerian passengers faced visa cancellations by Saudi Arabian authorities due to their prior offenses. Following the Air Peace Flight No. P4-752 from Lagos and Kano to Jeddah on November 13, where 264 passengers disembarked, Saudi Immigration authorities informed 177 individuals about the visa cancellations, prompting their return to Nigeria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges calm, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic investigation into the matter.

While Saudi Arabia is yet to provide reasons for the visa cancellations, Nigeria seeks to address the issue collaboratively, given the nations’ traditional and strategic partnership. The affected passengers are encouraged to remain patient during the resolution process.