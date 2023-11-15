Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomacy

“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177 Nigerian passengers faced visa cancellations by Saudi Arabian authorities due to their prior offenses. Following the Air Peace Flight No. P4-752 from Lagos and Kano to Jeddah on November 13, where 264 passengers disembarked, Saudi Immigration authorities informed 177 individuals about the visa cancellations, prompting their return to Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges calm, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic investigation into the matter.

While Saudi Arabia is yet to provide reasons for the visa cancellations, Nigeria seeks to address the issue collaboratively, given the nations’ traditional and strategic partnership. The affected passengers are encouraged to remain patient during the resolution process.

Previous article
“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned...

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Sexual Offences and...

We have arrested attackers of NLC President Joe Ajaero – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Fin-tech 0
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

Law and Order 0
Nov 15,2023. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned...

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

Law and Order 0
Nov 15,2023. Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Sexual Offences and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com