President Tinubu Mourns Popular Veteran Actor Samanja

Nov 15,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi popularly known as Samanja, who died on Sunday at 84.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said this in a Tuesday statement.

The president described the death of the popular thespian, who was also a retired soldier and broadcaster, as a painful loss, saying he contributed to the country through the various vocations he pursued in his lifetime.

“The late Pategi chose to obey the call to national duty when the country needed his service. His television show, Samanja, was must-watch entertainment for decades. Through the show, he taught young citizens national values and respect for our service people. He was a patriot who left behind several indelible impressions,” the president said.

President Tinubu encouraged the Pategi family, the people and governments of Niger and Kaduna states, the Pategi Emirate Council, and members of the Nigerian entertainment industry to take comfort in the worthy legacy of the deceased.(www.naija247news.com)