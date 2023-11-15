Menu
Politics & Govt News

Poverty Unacceptable Under My Leadership” – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his vision for Nigeria focus on transforming the country into a nation of builders and ensuring prosperity for future generations.

Tinubu made this known on Tuesday, at the 55th International Conference, Exhibition and Emerald Anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, with the theme, ‘Sustainable HR, Business and National Development.’

He insisted that his vision for the Nigerian workforce ensures every citizen is gainfully employed and can care for themselves and their family.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejiocha, who represented the President at the event, noted that in the face of global challenges, the current administration was committed to steering Nigeria towards self-reliance and reducing dependency on others.He said,

“I am reminded of the crucial role that human resources play in shaping the destiny of our nation. Our collective vision must transcend the ordinary, and today, I wish to share with you a vision that centres on transforming Nigeria into a nation of creators and builders, ensuring a prosperous Nigeria for us and future generations to come.

“As I have said repeatedly, poverty is not a shameful thing, but it is an unacceptable thing. Therefore, my vision for the Nigerian workforce is one where every citizen who wishes to be, is gainfully employed and able to take care of themselves and their family. Together, keying into this vision, we will banish poverty.

“We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation.

“Our commitment to ending poverty is deeply intertwined with our focus on economic growth and job creation. We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security, and eradicating poverty.”(www.naija247news.com)

Tinubu To Attend Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary
“Jumia slashes Q3 losses by 67%, unveils robust cost-cutting plan for ongoing financial strength.”
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

