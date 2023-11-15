Menu
Police Arrest Traffic Robber who poses as a beggar in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a suspected robber, simply identified as Ali, on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested while carrying out nefarious activities on Tuesday.

According to Benjamin, preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect usually disguises as a beggar in the area to perpetrate crime.

He said the suspect has been terrorizing unsuspecting motorists and robbing them of their cash and valuables under the threat of violence.

The police spokesman said the suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The statement reads, “A notorious traffic robber, one Ali ‘m’, has been arrested in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos State.

“The suspect was arrested while carrying out his nefarious activities on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, through the combined efforts of residents and the police.

“Preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect who posed as a beggar on Lekki-Epe Expressway, terrorized unsuspecting motorists and robbed them of their cash and valuables under the threat of violence”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

