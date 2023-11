Nov 15,2023.

A resident pastor and educator at St Peter’s Combined Christian School in Mohlaletsi village in Sekhukhune District, Limpopo, South Africa, has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a female student.

The resident pastor, identified as Diketso Matibidi, allegedly flogged the Grade 12 learner for being late to the Sunday church service.(www.naija247news.com)