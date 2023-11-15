Nigerian Rapper Oladips dies at 28

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji aka Oladips has died. The singer’s death was announced by his management in a statement released on his IG page this morning November 15.

The singer is said to have been ill for a while. Yesterday, a video of him being rushed to the hospital was shared online.

In the statement released, the management pointed that he had been battling with some issues for more than two years. The statement mention that he died on Thursday, November 14 at exactly 10.14pm. His cause of death is yet unknown.

He was 28 years old.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

See the statement from his management below:

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov 14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family.

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen).”

His funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded, the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).