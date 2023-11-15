Nigerian Navy Arrests Four Stowaways Attempting to Illegally Depart to Dubai

The Nigerian Navy revealed the arrest of four stowaways on the container vessel TEME EXPRESS bound for Dubai.

The NNS BEECROFT team apprehended them during a patrol at the Lagos anchorage on Monday.

Discovered in the rudder compartment with bags of snacks and sachet water, the stowaways were detected with the assistance of the Falcon Eye Alignment maritime awareness facility.

Commander Kolawole Oguntuga emphasized the serious risks the stowaways posed to themselves and the crew.

The Navy has handed them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service, underscoring its dedication to ensuring maritime security for the nation’s economic well-being.