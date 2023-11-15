Menu
South East

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has reluctantly suspended the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike on its second day.

This decision followed a meeting with the Federal Government, headed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who committed to prosecuting individuals involved in the assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero.

Despite the promise, concerns arise over potential democratic abuses as the NSA apologized on behalf of the government for the brutalization.

The labour unions have urged the government to address critical issues promptly. The strike had initially commenced in response to Ajaero’s assault and grievances over non-payment of salaries, pensions, and labor rights violations.”

"Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production "
"Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma's Abuse of Public Office Concerns
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

