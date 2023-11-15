“Nigeria-France Trade Hits €3.53 Billion Annually: Diplomatic Insights Ahead of French Week”

Usman Mohammed, President of the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reveals that Nigeria constitutes approximately 20 percent of France’s trade with sub-Saharan African countries, amounting to an annual sum of €3.53 billion.

Highlighting the growing economic ties, Mohammed notes that Nigeria is France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

He emphasizes France’s commitment to various projects in Nigeria, citing a €25 million grant for the Northern Corridor project and ongoing collaboration for a €100 million fund in the creative sector.

Mohammed acknowledges the significant contributions of French companies in Nigeria, such as TotalEnergies, Fanmilk (Danone), Schneider Electric Nigeria, SPIE oil and gas, and Access Bank Nigeria.

The upcoming French Week in Lagos, scheduled from November 17th–24th, aims to celebrate this robust economic relationship. Mohammed underscores the positive impact of French companies in Nigeria across sectors like power, healthcare, education, and sustainability initiatives.

He notes the involvement of SPIE oil and gas in training programs for young Nigerians and Access Bank Nigeria’s establishment of an office in Paris to enhance economic activities between both nations.

Highlighting the Chamber’s role in fostering France-Nigeria business relations, Mohammed points out initiatives such as trade missions to France, high-level networking events, and support for Chamber start-ups.

The French Week’s events include a business forum featuring the French Minister of Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Olivier Becht, and Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Wale Edun. The week commences with the global Beaujolais event on November 17th.