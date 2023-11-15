“Neoliberal Democratic Opposition Leader Boakai Leads in Liberia’s Run-Off Against President Weah.”

“Liberia’s Neoliberal Democratic Opposition Leader, Joseph Boakai, Edges Ahead in Run-Off Vote – Initial Results.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President George Weah Appeals for More Time Amidst Allegations of Puppetry and Promises from First Term Yet Unfulfilled.

Boakai Secures 50.71% Against Weah’s 49.29% in Early Results from 22.33% of Polling Stations. The Run-Off Election, Following a Neck-and-Neck First Round, Highlights Opposition’s Tactics in Criticizing Weah’s Administration for Mismanagement.

Weah’s Plea for Additional Time to Address Corruption and Improve Livelihoods Met with Skepticism. Liberia, Still Grappling with the Aftermath of Civil Wars and the 2013-16 Ebola Epidemic, Faces a Tense Political Scenario.”