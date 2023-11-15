Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Weakens to N850/$1 at NAFEM

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

November 15, 2023.

The Naira depreciated further in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, November 14, despite an improvement in the supply of FX into the spot market during the session.

The value of forex transactions increased yesterday by 16.3 per cent or $20.3 million to $143.55 million from the $123.25 million transacted in the preceding session, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

However, the local currency depreciated by 6.9 per cent or N54.81 against the United States Dollar to close at N850.22/$1, in contrast to Monday’s exchange rate of N795.41/$1.

It was a different scenario for the Naira in the black market section of the forex market on Tuesday as it improved its value against the American currency by N10 to quote at N1,140/$1 compared with the preceding session’s value of N1,150/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

