“Multichoice Group’s H1 profit dips 5%, eyes Showmax-Comcast platform revenue boost.”

Multichoice Group, South Africa’s prominent pay-TV company, revealed a 5% decline in half-year profit, citing currency fluctuations in various markets, losses in its Showmax streaming segment, and diminished contributions from its domestic operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Core headline earnings for the six months ending September 30 amounted to 1.9 billion rand ($105 million), down from the previous year’s 2 billion rand. Despite a 2% decrease in overall 90-day active subscribers to 21.7 million, with a 5% drop in South Africa attributed to power cuts and customer adjustments, premium customers in South Africa increased by 5%, buoyed by the recent Rugby World Cup.

The group’s overall revenue experienced a 4% increase on an underlying basis to 28.3 billion rand, though it registered a 1% decline on a reported basis due to weakened local currencies and consumer spending pressures. Subscription revenues, driven by robust growth in the rest of Africa and the Showmax streaming service, rose by 3% on an underlying basis.

In response to heightened competition from streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, Multichoice augmented its investment in local content by 16% year-on-year. The group anticipates leveraging its partnership between Showmax and U.S. media conglomerate Comcast to launch a new platform later in the financial year, projecting a doubling of its customer base and an additional $1 billion in revenue in the medium term.

Showmax reported a 13% growth in its active subscriber base, leading to a substantial 46% surge in revenues. However, increased operating costs associated with strategic investments led to trading losses rising from 500 million rand to 800 million rand. The company remains optimistic about the new service’s potential to significantly impact its customer base and revenue streams.