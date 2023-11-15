Motorist who killed two street sweepers in Lagos surrender self to Police

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The driver who crushed two road sweepers to death on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway of Lagos State has surrendered himself to the Lagos State Police Command.

The driver of a Honda Saloon car with registration number EPE 984 DV alleged to be evading arrest crushed two highway sweepers of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, to death at the Gbagada area of the state on Monday.

Naija247news recall that the driver allegedly killed the sweepers discharging their duties around Gbagada expressway axis on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was evading arrest when he ran into the LAWMA workers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the driver of the ill-fated car submitted himself to the police and would be charged in court on Wednesday.

“He turned himself in and he will be arraigned tomorrow (Wednesday),” he told Newsmen.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers in the employment of the Lagos Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, on Tuesday downed tools in mourning the death of their colleagues on Oshodi-Gbagada expressway inward Iyana-Oworo axis. (www.naija247news.com).