Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Kaduna Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, arrest robbery suspect

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command, says it has rescued three kidnapped victims at Kidandan village in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Mansur Hassan, the Spokesman of the Command, told Newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna, that operatives of the Command rescued the victims on Nov. 13.

He said the feat was achieved due to intensified patrols around the general area forcing the bandits abandoned the victims.

Hassan said the bandits kidnapped the victims on Oct. 3, on their way to Kano along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, adding that the rescued victims has since been linked to their families.

“On Tuesday at about 1800hrs a team patrolling the vulnerable area sighted a man in excruciating pains with a swollen face .

“When questioned; the man said that he was attacked with a hammer by a passenger who robbed his motorcycle,” he said.

The Spokesman said the swift action by the operatives led to the arrest of the suspect at Bagadaza Dogarawa area in Sabo Garin Zaria LGA.

He said the Police recovered a motorbike and a hammer from the suspect, adding that investigation into the case was ongoing.

While reiterating the command’s commitment to ride crimes and criminalities in the state, Hassan sought the support of everyone.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Naira Weakens to N850/$1 at NAFEM
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Weakens to N850/$1 at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated further in the...

“I stopped sleeping with Jasmine after she slept with my son”- Mr Ibu voice note leaks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An alleged leaked voice note has...

Motorist who killed two street sweepers in Lagos surrender self to Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The driver who crushed two road...

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Weakens to N850/$1 at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated further in the...

“I stopped sleeping with Jasmine after she slept with my son”- Mr Ibu voice note leaks

Entertainment 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An alleged leaked voice note has...

Motorist who killed two street sweepers in Lagos surrender self to Police

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The driver who crushed two road...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com