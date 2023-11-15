Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Kaduna State have expressed gratitude to Governor Senator Uba Sani for releasing N3.1 billion to cover gratuity payments for retired civil servants and death benefits under both the defined benefit and contributory pension schemes.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In letters signed by NLC Chairman Ayuba Suleiman, TUC Chairman, and the NUP, the labor unions appreciated the timely release of funds despite economic challenges.

They emphasized the immediate relief provided to retirees and families of deceased colleagues in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

While pledging support to Governor Sani, the unions advocated for a transparent constitution of the Kaduna State Bureau of Pension Board in accordance with the State Pension Reform Law, 2020.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Navy Arrests Four Stowaways Attempting to Illegally Depart to Dubai
Next article
“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed...

Nigerian Navy Arrests Four Stowaways Attempting to Illegally Depart to Dubai

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian Navy revealed the arrest of four stowaways...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

South East 0
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

South East 0
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

Manufacturing 0
The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com