“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Kaduna State have expressed gratitude to Governor Senator Uba Sani for releasing N3.1 billion to cover gratuity payments for retired civil servants and death benefits under both the defined benefit and contributory pension schemes.

In letters signed by NLC Chairman Ayuba Suleiman, TUC Chairman, and the NUP, the labor unions appreciated the timely release of funds despite economic challenges.

They emphasized the immediate relief provided to retirees and families of deceased colleagues in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

While pledging support to Governor Sani, the unions advocated for a transparent constitution of the Kaduna State Bureau of Pension Board in accordance with the State Pension Reform Law, 2020.