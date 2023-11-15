“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a scheduled visit to Abuja to meet with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero, seeking resolution in the ongoing dispute between the state government and the NLC.

The nationwide strike declared by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) persists into its second day. Cletus Iluomuanya, Chairman of the Imo State Elders Council, emphasized the success of the meeting with Ajaero.

Addressing concerns over the ongoing strike, he expressed optimism for a resolution, asserting that Ajaero, being an Imo son, would undoubtedly show respect for Imo elders amidst abuse of public office policy concerns.”