Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“IMF’s $178 Million Loan Imposes Foreign Monetary Policy on Malawi Amid Economic Challenges”

By: News Wire

Date:

“The International Monetary Fund Approves $178 Million Loan, Imposing Foreign Monetary Policy on Malawi Amidst Economic Challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Malawian Currency Devalued by 30% as Foreign-Currency Shortages Impact Fuel, Medicine, and Fertilizer Supplies.

Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda Expresses Relief, Citing Anticipated Benefits: Resumption of Budgetary Support from Traditional Donors and Eased Foreign Currency Supplies.

President Lazarus Chakwera Hails IMF Program, Expects Unlocking of Additional Financial Support from Development Partners.

World Bank Considers $60 Million for Trade Finance, $217 Million Package Tied to Fiscal Reforms, and $250 Million for Agriculture, Aiming to Boost Foreign Exchange Reserves and Achieve Macroeconomic Stability in the Next Four Months.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Supreme Court Rejects UK’s Rwanda Resettlement Plan, Undermining PM Sunak’s Anti-Boat Arrival Pledge.”
Next article
“Neoliberal Democratic Opposition Leader Boakai Leads in Liberia’s Run-Off Against President Weah.”
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed...

“Kaduna Labor Unions Applaud Governor Uba Sani for N3.1 Billion Gratuity Release to Pensioners”

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Imo Elders Council Intervenes in NLC-State Govt Impasse Amid gov.Uzodinma’s Abuse of Public Office Concerns

South East 0
Members of the Imo Elders Council have undertaken a...

“Nigeria Labour Unions Halt Nationwide Strike Amid Democratic Abuse of Power

South East 0
The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour...

“Tinubu Govt Forms Committee to Boost Salt and Kaolin Local Production “

Manufacturing 0
The Federal Government has established a 10-member committee, headed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com