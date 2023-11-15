Menu
“I stopped sleeping with Jasmine after she slept with my son”- Mr Ibu voice note leaks

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An alleged leaked voice note has appeared online, supposedly portraying actor Mr Ibu explaining why he broke up with Jasmine.

The recording apparently shows the actor admitting to having a love relationship with his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

The shocking revelation has generated a series of legal battles affecting Mr Ibu‘s family, health, and property.

Mr Ibu admits to having a relationship with Jasmine, but then throws a bombshell by stating that he caught her in a compromising scenario with his son.

Speaking in Igbo, the actor declares that he will no longer have sexual relations with Jasmine as a result of the situation involving his son.

The controversy has further escalated with reports of clashes between Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, and Jasmine.

Allegations suggest that Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris was seeking financial assistance from Mr Ibu’s donations to undergo cosmetic surgery, specifically a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), and purchase a new iPhone.

However, Stella Maris vehemently denies these accusations in a detailed response to claims made by an individual identified as Verydarkman.

The leaked audio, shared by popular blogger Tosinsilverdam, captures Mr Ibu confirming that he slept with Jasmine.

The recording features Mr Ibu’s voice engaged in a conversation, presumably with Jasmine but a , as they drive in a car.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

