Fire razes IDP camp in Borno,Two killed,1000 houses destroyed

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have died and more than 1,000 houses burnt when fire swept through Muna Alamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The fire began at about 6am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by fire service personnel.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, who confirmed the incident in Maiduguri said that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.

Muhammad said that the agency has commenced assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.

“We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering,” the official said.(www.naija247news.com).