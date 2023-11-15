Menu
Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prince Diran Iyantan, has congratulated Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma and Kogi State governor-elect, Usman Ododo, on their victories at last Saturday’s election.

Iyantan, a former governorship aspirant, in a statement, said their victories were a direct vote of confidence in the APC administration in Imo and Kogi states.

Iyantan urged Uzodimma to see his re-election as a motivation to serve the Imo people better and scale up the gears of good governance.

He also advised Ododo to consolidate the remarkable achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi state.

Similarly, the Ayetoro Gbede Youths for Good Governance in Kogi has expressed optimism that the emergence of Ododo will pave the way for greater development in the state.

The group’s coordinator, Mr Olumobi Adewale, in a statement yesterday, said “We believe that under your visionary leadership, our state will thrive in various sectors.

We are confident that you will work tirelessly to fulfil your campaign promises and create opportunities that will empower our youth, uplift our communities, and transform Kogi into a model of progress and development.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

