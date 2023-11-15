Menu
Politics & Govt News

Buhari’s Former Minister Onaolapo Soleye Is Dead

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

A former Minister of Finance, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, is dead, according to a statement released by his family on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the former minister died in the early hours of the day, at the age of 90.

Soleye, who was the finance minister during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), passed away just four days after celebrating his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The statement reads in parts; “With heavy hearts but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announce the passing of Pa Dr Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj Gen OO Soleye (retd.). He turned 90 years only last Saturday.

“Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in any way that he could.

“The loss of Dr Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

“Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones.”

Onaolapo Soleye was a Nigerian scholar and former Minister of Finance during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari.

He served for twenty months as the minister of finance. He was also a former commissioner for Finance and Industry in Ogun State. He was among the board members of the Obasanjo Presidential Library.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

