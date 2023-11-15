Benue woman arrested for killing 11 months old daughter 

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Benue State Police Command have arrested a woman identified as Sughshater Ushahemba, for the murder of her 11-month-old baby at Abeda-Mbadyul in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The Information Officer of Logo LGA, Paul Pevikyaa, said the woman had earlier claimed that her baby took ill around 12:31am and died after two hours.

She later confessed to killing her baby because she was abandoned by the man who impregnated her.(www.naija247news.com).