Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Benue woman arrested for killing 11 months old daughter 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Benue State Police Command have arrested a woman identified as Sughshater Ushahemba, for the murder of her 11-month-old baby at Abeda-Mbadyul in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The Information Officer of Logo LGA, Paul Pevikyaa, said the woman had earlier claimed that her baby took ill around 12:31am and died after two hours.

She later confessed to killing her baby because she was abandoned by the man who impregnated her.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire razes IDP camp in Borno,Two killed,1000 houses destroyed
Next article
Police Arrest Traffic Robber who poses as a beggar in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria’s Currency Market Shake-Up: CAB Payments’ Struggles Expose Regulatory Gaps”

News Wire News Wire -
"In early September, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Appeal Court Ruling: Sanwo-Olu hails Judiciary, recommits self to Greater Lagos Agenda

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
With sense of humility, I welcome the decision of...

Nigerian Rapper Oladips dies at 28

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji aka Oladips...

Buhari’s Former Minister Onaolapo Soleye Is Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. A former Minister of Finance, Dr Onaolapo Soleye,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria’s Currency Market Shake-Up: CAB Payments’ Struggles Expose Regulatory Gaps”

Analysis 0
"In early September, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Appeal Court Ruling: Sanwo-Olu hails Judiciary, recommits self to Greater Lagos Agenda

South West 0
With sense of humility, I welcome the decision of...

Nigerian Rapper Oladips dies at 28

Entertainment 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji aka Oladips...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com