Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Be Grateful To Us For Our Patience, Your Policies Are Displacing Nigerians’ -NLC To Presidency

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, reacted to the claim by the presidency that its nationwide strike is intended to blackmail the Federal Government.

Recall that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) planned today’s strike to protest the brutality faced by Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President in Imo state.

Also, on November 5, the National Industrial Court in Owerri, Imo’s capital, issued a restraining order to prevent the Organised Labour from embarking on the November 14 strike.

The Federal Government also secured an order stopping the unions and their affiliates from embarking on the strike.

However, on Monday, Festus Osifo, TUC’s President , said the Unions would continue with the planned industrial action despite the court order.

Reacting, Bayo Onanuga, presidential aide, described the decision of the unions to embark on strike as “an ego-tripping move” and “clearly unwarranted.”

He accused the unions of trying to “blackmail the government” and “punish a whole country of over 200 million people over a personal matter”

Information Nigeria understands that there was partial compliance with the strike in many government offices on Tuesday.

Moreso, Benson Upah, media head of NLC, said the declaration of strike was not initiated to “blackmail” the government.

Upah said Union has no reason to “blackmail” the government, adding that the strike is not a “personal matter” as “mischievously” stated by Onanuga.

“Blackmail the government over what? A bribe or a favour organised labour asked for and did not get it or what?” Upah queried .

“If Onanuga was not suffering from selective amnesia, he ought to have known that this government should remain grateful to the organised labour for its uncommon patience with a government that clearly was not prepared for the consequences of its fundamentalist market policies of massive currency devaluation and ‘subsidy’ removal, which imposed on Nigerians social violence, upheaval, dislocation, displacement, or punishment they never before experienced.

“Onanuga, similarly ought to have known that organised labour, by not opting for a strike as a first option, acted as a bulwark against the rage of Nigerians thereby saving this government from itself.

“Organised labour is not unaware of the misdirected anger of Nigerians for not going for the jugular of this government for justifiable reasons: inflation moved from 19% to 29%; exchange rate from N400 to N1,300; and pump price of PMS from N187 to N700, in the first five months of this government!”he added.

The NLC spokesperson further faulted the police’s investigation of the incident that happened to the president of the congress in Imo when the federal government had “already found Ajaero guilty.”

“So the police will now be the judge, jury, and jailer in their own case? What a country we run! Secondly, what per chance, will the police be investigating when the government, by the admission of Onanuga, has already found Ajaero guilty, arrested him, convicted him, and punished him through torture for “planning to incite the workers in Imo State into a needless strike.

“We concerned Nigerians are not interested in a charade. We demand an honest and thorough investigation by competent and independent professionals (with free and unfettered access to information, people, and materials) from within and outside the country. Comrade Joe Ajaero holds offices on the international circuit,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
67 passengers, flight crews escapes death as as ValueJet’s aircraft slides off runway
Next article
Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Lagos Police launch manhunt for killers of Lagos politician

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command said...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Entertainment 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian wigmaker has broken the...

Ex-Gov’ship Aspirant, Kogi Youths Hail Uzodinma, Ododo Victories

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 15,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Stock Market bounces back with 0.32% growth, Investors Gain N146bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com