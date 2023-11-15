Appeal Court Ruling: Sanwo-Olu hails Judiciary, recommits self to Greater Lagos Agenda

With sense of humility, I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ruled today in our favour, thereby validating the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots to return my deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and I as Governor and Deputy Governor of our dear State. We do not take it for granted.

Today’s judicial pronouncements, like those of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, have buoyed my confidence in our country’s judicial system. The Court examined all the issues and did justice to them, without leaving anyone in doubt as to who is the rightful winner of the election.

Our party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) will continue to maintain its firm belief in the judicial process.

My deputy and I have satisfied all the constitutional requirements and are now more focused on delivering the democratic dividends to our people.

With deep gratitude to the Almighty God, I humbly accept today’s Appeal Court verdict, with a sense of responsibility and a desire to continue with the giant strides of our administration so as to leave a great legacy for our people.

The judicial victory has further strengthened my resolve to impact the lives of Lagos residents positively, regardless of their political persuasion, in line with our THEMES+ development agenda.

We urge our opponents to embrace the olive branch and join our sure march to the Greater Lagos that keeps rising by the day.

May God bless Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.