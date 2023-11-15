Menu
67 passengers, flight crews escapes death as as ValueJet’s aircraft slides off runway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A ValueJet CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft slipped off the runway at Port-Harcourt International Airport, causing momentary panic and chaos among passengers.

The aircraft which landed at 15.32 hours with 62 passengers and five flight crew members overshot the runway.

However, despite the alarming situation, the aircraft with registration 5N-BXR landed safely, leaving passengers perplexed about the unusual occurrence.

Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi explained that Captain Stanley Balami reported the slip was a result of algae on the taxiway, preventing the aircraft from maintaining the centerline.

Assuring the public of ValueJet’s commitment to safety, Capt. Majekodunmi stated that the airline’s operations remain normal without any disruptions.

Naija247news gathered that the incident did not result in any damage to the aircraft.

