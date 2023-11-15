Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

Nov 15,2023.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a man, Oladipo Jimoh and his firm, Barma Energy, for allegedly stealing $60,334.59 belonging to Vale Blue Limited.

Jimoh was arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 14, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The prosecuting counsel, G.C. Akaogu, had told the court that Jimoh allegedly converted two properties of Vale Blue Limited to his personal use in a dishonest manner.

The count read, “Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $47,534.59, property of Vale Blue Limited.

“Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $12,800, property of Vale Blue Limited.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences after which Justice Dada granted him bail to the tune of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

The statement read in part, “Following his plea, prosecution counsel, G.C. Akaogu, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants.

We also pray that the defendant be remanded at a Correctional Centre.”

However, defence counsel, A.K. Akpabio, informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of her clients.

“We pray that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody until the bail is perfected,” she said.

“Justice Dada admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200 million, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be gainfully employed and each must have N100 million in his/her account or a valued landed property.

Justice Dada held that “the defendant shall be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.”

“The judge also ruled that “in view of the fact that there are no correctional officers in court today, due to security reasons, the defendant shall temporarily be remanded in the EFCC custody.”

“The case was adjourned till February 12, 2024 for commencement of trial.”(www.naija247news.com)