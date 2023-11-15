Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Man and his company arraigned for allegedly stealing $60,334.59

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 15,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a man, Oladipo Jimoh and his firm, Barma Energy, for allegedly stealing $60,334.59 belonging to Vale Blue Limited.

Jimoh was arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 14, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The prosecuting counsel, G.C. Akaogu, had told the court that Jimoh allegedly converted two properties of Vale Blue Limited to his personal use in a dishonest manner.

The count read, “Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $47,534.59, property of Vale Blue Limited.

“Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $12,800, property of Vale Blue Limited.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences after which Justice Dada granted him bail to the tune of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

The statement read in part, “Following his plea, prosecution counsel, G.C. Akaogu, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants.

We also pray that the defendant be remanded at a Correctional Centre.”

However, defence counsel, A.K. Akpabio, informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of her clients.

“We pray that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody until the bail is perfected,” she said.

“Justice Dada admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200 million, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be gainfully employed and each must have N100 million in his/her account or a valued landed property.

Justice Dada held that “the defendant shall be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.”

“The judge also ruled that “in view of the fact that there are no correctional officers in court today, due to security reasons, the defendant shall temporarily be remanded in the EFCC custody.”

“The case was adjourned till February 12, 2024 for commencement of trial.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl
Next article
“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177...

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Sexual Offences and...

We have arrested attackers of NLC President Joe Ajaero – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 15,2023. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Saudi Arabia revokes visas for 18 Nigerians due to past offenses, triggering a diplomatic inquiry.”

Diplomacy 0
The Federal Government reveals that 18 out of 177...

“Africa’s FinTech Sector Eyes Staggering $65 Billion Growth by 2030”

Fin-tech 0
Africa's FinTech sector is poised for continued expansion, promising...

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

Law and Order 0
Nov 15,2023. Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Sexual Offences and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com