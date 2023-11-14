Menu
Why I Visited Tinubu After Supreme Court Affirmed His Election” – Bayelsa Gov. Douye Diri

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 14,2023.

The incumbent governor of Bayelsa State and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Douye Diri, has justified his visit to President Bola Tinubu following the Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed his presidency.

Diri gave the reason for his visit to the Presidential Villa in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

He said, “I actually visited President Bola Tinubu arising from an official letter that I had written to President Tinubu informing him about the security situation in my state and infrastructural development in my state, particularly federal roads where we have taken responsibility, and the need for the federal government to partner with Bayelsa State.

“I did not go there for any other thing but to see the President and attend to issues of challenges to development in my state and how the federal government can be part of the story of development in Bayelsa State,” he added.

Recall that Diri was declared the winner of the state governorship election held last Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Faruq Kuta, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced Diri winner of the poll at the collation center of the election on Monday.

Diri polled 175,196 to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 110,108 votes while the Labour Party polled 905 votes.(www.naija247news.com)

