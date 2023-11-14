Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

UNIPORT student remanded in prison over murder of girlfriend

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State,  Damian Okoligwe, who was arrested over the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Nkang, has been remanded in prison.

In court on Monday, November 13, the prosecution made an application for remand proceedings, praying the court to consign him to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and for the case file to be sent to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for future advice.

This application went unopposed by the defence counsel.

Ruling on the application, the magistrate Obiageri Anugbum noted that the accusations were grievous and as such remanded Damian in prison custody, while also ordering that the case file be removed to the DPP’s office. She further adjourned the case to 15th December 2023 for legal advice.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA
Next article
ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Conversion Of Petrol Vehicles To CNG To Cost N600,000 – FG

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 14,2023. The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians are...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

ASUU 0
November 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

Tinubu’s Govt Inherited An Empty Treasury – NSA

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the...

Things Are Getting Worse, Labour Leaders Tell Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 14,2023. Labour leaders in the country have lamented the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com